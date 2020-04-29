'Will be remembered for versatile performances': PM Modi condoles Irrfan Khan's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of actor Irrfan Khan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of actor Irrfan Khan. The Prime Minister said that the actor's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre and he will be remembered for his versatile performances.
"Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted. Shah said Khan was an asset to the film industry and the nation has lost an exceptional actor.
"Anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan's demise. He was a versatile actor, whose art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers," Shah tweeted. 53-year-old Khan died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital today while battling a rare cancer. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.
He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI) (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irrfan Khan
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
- The Lunchbox
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami
Lockdown best possible decision in initial days taken by PM Narendra Modi to tackle COVID-19: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.
Gram Panchayats centres of united power of our democracy: PM Narendra Modi
Congress deliberately trying to create divisions in society when people are supporting PM Narendra Modi in combating coronavirus: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
Panchayati Raj Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Sarpanchs