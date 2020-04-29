'Reprimanded him for lying', says BJP MLA after his video harassing vegetable vendor goes viral
"I reprimanded him as he was lying," said BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan on Wednesday after a video, in which he was seen harassing a vegetable vendor here and asking him not to enter the area, went viral.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:49 IST
"I reprimanded him as he was lying," said BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan on Wednesday after a video, in which he was seen harassing a vegetable vendor here and asking him not to enter the area, went viral. "Some time back, I got a death threat. When my security personnel asked him his name, he lied. Yes, it was my video. I reprimanded him because he was lying. He said his name was Rajkumar while his name is Rehmuddin," BJP MLA, Brij Bhushan Sharan told ANI.
"He was accompanied by a child. Both were not wearing masks and gloves. It is a violation of lockdown. 16 vegetable sellers in Kanpur and one in Lucknow tested COVID-19 positive," he said. The MLA said that COVID-19 testing of vendors should be conducted and only the authorised vendors should be allowed to sell vegetables. (ANI)
ALSO READ
BJP MP reaches Dhanbad by road from Delhi, asked to remain in home quarantine
COVID-19: Intensify screening, avert TN from entering third stage: TN BJP
BJP leaders make photos of wearing face masks their Twitter profiles
Back from meet with Rupani, Cong MLA tests COVID-19 positive
Puducherry Congress MLA booked for second time for 'violating' lockdown norms: Police