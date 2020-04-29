Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:44 IST
pnn meet tomorrow on lockdown&its impact on farmers,labourers

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Siddarmaiah has convened a meeting of all opposition parties and farmers outfits on Thursday to discuss problems of labourers and agriculturists due to the COVID-19 lockdown and strategise on pressurising the government in this regard. The former Chief Minister will hold discussions with them and seek their suggestions on measures to be taken to put pressure on the government on various issues and to resolve them, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at 11 AM at Vidhana Soudha, is likely to be attended by leaders of Congress,JD(S), JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, various farmers' organisations. Siddaramaiah has written to all of them, requesting that they attend the meeting.

Pointing out that state has been under lockdown for more than a month now, the statement said the lives of daily wage workers, communities following traditional occupations, auto and taxi drivers and street vendors is in distress, and that appeals have been made to government in this regard during several meetings with Chief Minister. Also noting that farmers are in distress without getting proper market for their produce, it said issues like crop loss in certain parts of the state due to pre monsoon showers and non availability of quality inputs like seeds and fertilisers for sowing operations in adequate quantity are also likely to be discussed.

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday had interacted with representatives of auto rickshaw and cab drivers, street vendors, barbers, unorganised workers organisations, among others, to understand the difficulties faced by them during the lockdown and to know whether help from the government has reached them. He had demanded that the government announce a "special package" for these sections, whose daily life and wages have been affected by the lockdown.

