Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,008, cases climb 31,787: Health Ministry.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. There has been a spike of 1,813 cases since Tuesday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 22,982, while 7,796 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. "Thus, around 24.52 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals. A total of 71 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening of which 31 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 19 from Gujarat, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two from West Bengal and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,008 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 400 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 181, Madhya Pradesh at 119, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 36 and Andhra Pradesh at 31. The ministry in its updated chart said that "repeat case from Betul district (was) removed" from Madhya Pradesh. The death toll reached 26 in Telengana, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in West Bengal. While Karantaka reported 20 deaths, Punjab has registered 19 so far. The disease has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data. According to the Health Ministry data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 9,318, followed by Gujarat at 3,774, Delhi at 3,314, Madhya Pradesh at 2,561, Rajasthan at 2,364, Uttar Pradesh at 2,115 and Tamil Nadu at 2,058.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,332 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,012 in Telangana. The number of cases has risen to 725 in West Bengal, 565 in Jammu and Kashmir, 532 in Karnataka, 486 in Kerala, 383 in Bihar and 322 in Punjab. Haryana has reported 310 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 119 cases. A total 105 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 54 in Uttarakhand. Chandigarh has reported 56 cases, Himachal Pradesh has 40 while Assam and Chhattisgarh have registered 38 infections each so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 22 infections so far. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website adding, "78 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing." States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said. PTI PLB AAR AAR