Chandigarh UT reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 68

As many as 12 new coronavirus cases have been found in Chandigarh on Wednesday, said Health Department, Chandigarh.

"With the confirmation of 12 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the UT has reached to 68," read an official statement from the Health Department.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands to 31,787, of which 7,797 have recovered/migrated and 1,008 deaths have been reported. (ANI)