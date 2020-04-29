Left Menu
Cong leader Azad pushes for early return of stranded J-K students in Bangladesh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:02 IST
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said he has raised the issue of the return of Jammu and Kashmir students stranded in Bangladesh with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Lt Governor G C Murmu. Azad, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also said he took up the issue of stranded people especially students, small traders and labourers from Jammu and Kashmir in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab with Murmu and the chief ministers of these states who agreed to create a mechanism to facilitate their early return. "Azad took up the issue of students, undergoing studies in Bangladesh, with Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and requested him to arrange for their return as they have completed the quarantine period," a statement issued by his party here said. It said Jaishankar expressed the willingness of his ministry to bring the stranded students back to the union territory. The Congress leader also took up the matter with J&K Lt governor who also expressed his willingness to allow the students to be returned from Bangladesh, the statement said

The party said Azad also took up the issue of stranded J-K residents especially students, small traders and labourers in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab with Murmu and the chief ministers of these states

"They (CMs) agreed to create a mechanism and facilitate the early return of these people to Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said. PTI TAS AB AQSAQS

