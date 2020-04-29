Maha police registers over 83,000 cases of lockdown violations

Over 83,000 offences were registered and 16,897 persons were arrested for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the Maharashtra police have registered 83,156 cases against people under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

At least 155 police personnel, including 21 officers, tested positive for coronavirus, he said, adding that 11 had recovered from the infection, while three had succumbed to it in Mumbai. As many as 618 were arrested and 165 cases of attacks on policemen were registered in the state, he said.

Police control rooms across the state received a total of 8,0617 calls during the lockdown period, he said. The police have registered 1,114 offences of illegal transportation and seized 49,802 vehicles during the period, he said, adding that fines to the tune of Rs 2.94 crore were collected.