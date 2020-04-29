Left Menu
173 new COVID-19 cases in MP, ten deaths

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:45 IST
With 173 people testing positive since previous night, 104 of them in Indore, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2,560 on Wednesday, health officials said. The death toll due to virus rose to 130 with ten COVID-19 patients dying during the same period, they added.

Three deaths were reported in Ujjain, two each in Indore and Khandwa and one each in Bhopal, Raisen and Khargone. Of total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 65.

It has also had 1,476 confirmed cases with 104 new COVID-19 positive persons found since last night. Besides Indore, 25 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by ten in Khandwa, nine in Khargone, eight each in Jabalpur and Dhar, four in Ujjain, two in Raisen and one each in Hoshangabad, Dewas and Agar Malwa.

Bhopal now has 483 coronavirus cases, Ujjain 127, Jabalpur 78, Khargone 70, Dhar 48, Raisen 47, Khandwa 46, Hoshangabad 35, Dewas 24 and Agar Malwa 12. The number of cases in other districts is: Barwani 24, 13 each in Morena, Vidisha and Ratlam, nine in Mandsaur, six in Shajapur, five each in Sagar and Chhindwara, four each in Gwalior and Sheopur, three in Alirajpur, two each in Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Shahdol and Rewa and one each in Betul, Dindori, Harda, Burhanpur and Ashok Nagar.

Overall, COVID-19 cases have been reported from 31 districts so far. Two patients hail from other states.

The condition of 1,918 patients is stable while that of 51 was serious. 461 people have recovered. The coronavirus figures from MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 2,560, active cases 1,969, new cases 173, death toll 130, recovered 461, total number of tested people 33,837.

