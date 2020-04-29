Left Menu
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:22 IST
Manipur govt sends buses to bring back stranded people from Guwahati

Manipur government on Wednesday sent four buses to Guwahati to bring back the first batch of Manipuris who are stranded in Assam due to the nationwide lockdown, officials said. The first batch of 84 stranded Manipuris are now lodged in the Manipur Bhavan at Guwahati, they said.

On April 26, the State Consultative Committee for COVID-19, with Chief Minister N Biren Singh as Chairman had agreed to bring back the stranded Manipuris to the state. The officials told PTI that the Manipur government has informed Assam and Nagaland Police about sending of the buses to bring back the stranded Manipuris to the state.

