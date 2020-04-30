JNUEE 2020 application process extended till May 15
Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the deadline for the registration and submission of application forms for entrance exams has been extended to May 15, amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:51 IST
A circular issued by the Director of Admissions said, "Due to the prevailing disturbing circumstances, the National Testing Agency has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNUEE 2020 entrance examinations till May 15."
The ongoing nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus spread, is scheduled to end on May 3.(ANI)
