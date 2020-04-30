COVID-19:Punjab govt issues advisory for petrol pump operators

The Punjab government on Thursday asked petrol pump managers to maintain hygiene and sanitisation in filling stations and deploy only essential staffers to avoid crowding

According to an advisory issued by the government, if any worker has fever, cold or difficulty in breathing, he should voluntarily report to his manager and seek immediate medical advice. "The workers shall be advised not to indulge in any handshakes or hugs to greet/see-off each other. Petrol pump owners are advised to install foot-operated hand-washing stations for staff/workers and visiting customers," the instructions read. The staffers have been advised to wear cloth mask. "The staff should be advised to mandatorily hand wash/sanitise in the manner prescribed before touching the refreshments during tea-break/lunch-break etc," an official spokesperson said. They have also been asked to avoid touching surfaces, equipment etc. at the filling stations

"The worker should not smoke or chew tobacco-based products such as gutka, pan masala etc. In case of cough/sneeze, the staff/worker should use handkerchief," the spokesperson said.