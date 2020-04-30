Minor died in ceasefire violation in Poonch

One minor died in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mankote sector on Thursday, Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir said. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in the district at about 19:00 hours.

The Indian Army is retaliating, army officials said. Earlier on April 29, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district on April 28. (ANI)