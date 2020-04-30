BJP to distribute sanitary napkins to girls in Delhi slums

The BJP led municipal corporations of Delhi are taking all necessary steps in the fight against COVID-19 and we will also distribute sanitary napkins to girls in slum areas, said North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Thursday. "We will distribute sanitary napkins to girls in slum areas. There are many girls, who enter the age of adolescence and yet are not aware of menstruation. Out of fear, they even do not tell about this to their families. When we will distribute napkins, the girls will use it. They will also ask about the use of napkins to their families. It will become a source of education on menstrual health too," Singh told ANI.

Singh said this is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachha Bharat (Clean India) campaign. "We are already doing sanitation work. Our staff are risking their lives while doing several activities in the fight against COVID-19. We will be distributing sanitary napkins as part of Modi Ji's Swachha Bharat (Clean India) campaign," he said.

Singh complained that the Delhi government is not heeding their requests. "We have demanded Rs 1,000 crore package to help us in the fight against COVID-19. We have asked them to give us the package so that we can pay salary to our staff and provide them with safety kits," he said. (ANI)