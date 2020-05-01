One more COVID-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111

One person from Godda district has tested positive for COVID-19 last night, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 111. "The patient had returned from Kolkata. A total of 111 persons have been affected by coronavirus so far in Jharkhand," Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

A total of 35,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 25,007 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,147 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)