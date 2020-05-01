Man arrested for attacking Asha worker in MP's Tikamgarh

A man has been arrested here for allegedly attacking and misbehaving with an Asha worker during the medical screening process in Nargunda village of Tikamgarh amid COVID-19 lockdown. The Asha worker was allegedly attacked on April 29 by the man when she, along with a team, had gone to carry out medical screening of locals amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Ramdevi Ahirwar, the Asha worker, said, "He hit me with his slipper, pulled my hair and pushed me". M Farroqui, Station House Officer, Rural Tikamgarh, said, "Accused, Rajendra Ahirwar has been arrested for attacking and misbehaving with the Asha worker in Nargunda village when she along with a medical team had gone to carry out medical checkup of villagers." (ANI)