Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:41 p.m. Three Delhi police constables were suspended for lying about coming in contact with COVID-19 positive colleague.

2:37 p.m. Over 32,000 Indians in UAE register to return home. 2:30 p.m.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel writes to PM seeking relaxation in borrowing limit for state. 2:24 p.m.

Texas, the second largest US state, partially reopens businesses after nearly a month of lockdown. 2:19 p.m.

Goondas Act slapped against 14 arrested for violent protest against burial of COVID-19 doctor victim. 1:58 p.m.

Experts say there has been a 'significant' increase in cybercrime against women during lockdown. 1:47 p.m.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive for coronavirus infection. 1:46 p.m.

Auto major Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in April. 1:45 p.m.

Scientists examine sewage to gauge spread of coronavirus since most Indians are unlikely to be tested for COVID-19. 1:45 p.m.

Wearing of facial mask made compulsory in public and in work spaces in Bengaluru. 1:42 p.m.

COVID-19 triggers depletion of immune system cells, study says. 1:22 p.m.

Centre lists red, green zone districts for week after May 3. 12:58 p.m.

COVID-19 patient from TN hospitalised in Puducherry. 12:57 p.m.

Haryana's Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and more than 100 journalists tested negative for COVID-19, state's health minister Anil Vij says. 12:51 p.m.

Won’t stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:32 p.m.

More than 12,000 migrant workers in AP willing to return home. 12:31 p.m.

Railways runs its first special train to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand. 12:16 p.m.

Twenty seven coronavirus clusters in Sri Lanka curbed, officials say. 12:14 p.m.

The Election Commission is likely to hold polls to the nine Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21, sources say. 11:38 a.m.

Rajasthan records three more coronavirus deaths while 33 fresh cases of the virus are reported. 11:34 a.m. After bringing friend's body from Chennai, man donates reward money to CMRF for COVID-19 fight. 11:31 a.m.

COVID-19 claims four more lives in Indore as district's toll now reaches 72. 11:04 a.m.

Scientists are using algae to produce low-cost COVID-19 test kits. 10:57 a.m.

Maharashtra foundation day celebrations are subdued due to COVID-19. 10:54 a.m.

NYC subway system will halt service every night for disinfection. 10:08 a.m.

China's asymptomatic coronavirus cases have increased to 981, including 631 in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan while the government has stepped up vigil to contain the spread of the infection during the 5-day May Day holidays. 9:52 a.m.

COVID-19 toll in India rises to 1,147 while the number of cases is at 35,043. 9:20 a.m.

Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab, US President Donald Trump says. 9:12 a.m.

WHO should be 'ashamed' of itself, it is like a PR agency for China, US President Donald Trump says. 9:09 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi wishes Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery from COVID-19. 8:56 a.m.

One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha as state's count reaches 143. 7:07 a.m.

Several US airlines make face mask mandatory for passengers and crew. 6:10 a.m.

China doesn't want to see me elected, US President Donald Trump says. 5:53 a.m.

Trump indicates tariff on China for coronavirus damages. 1:30 a.m.

Maharashtra police have arrested 16,962 people so far for lockdown violations..