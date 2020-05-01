C'garh lockdown: Scribe held for transporting gutkha, tobacco

A local journalist and another person were arrested for allegedly carrying banned gutkha and tobacco products in a car with a press sticker on it during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Friday. A police official identified the two accused as Shamimuddin Kadri (43), a journalist with a local weekly newspaper, and Mohammad Naeem (32).

"Their car with a press sticker was intercepted on Thursday near Shaheed Chowk. We found 18,410 pouches of gutkha and other tobacco products packed in nine plastic bags. It was being transported from Gharghoda. The seized items have a price label value of Rs 52,462, though, obviously, they were to be sold at much higher rates due to the lockdown," he said. The two have been charged under section 188 (defying lawful order of a public servant) of the IPC, he added.