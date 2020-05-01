Goa: 60 cruise ship crew test negative, 2 tests stalled

The Goa government on Friday said60 of 62 crew members of cruise ship Discovery Marella whoreached the state recently have tested negative for the novelcoronavirus while tests of two have been stalled due totechnical issues

The crew of the ship, which was stranded at Mumbaiport, was brought by road to Goa on Tuesday

"Samples of 62 sailors were tested at the Virology labin GMC. 60 samples were reported negative. Due to a technicalsnag, 2 samples will be retested, reports of which areawaited," state health minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted.