227 cops have contracted virus in Maharashtra, three dead

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:50 IST
As many as 227 police personnel including 30 officers have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, 66 of them since Thursday, an official said here. Those who contracted the virus included reserve police personnel deployed for security duty in Malegaon, a coronavirus hotspot in Nashik district, he said.

Of the 227 infected cops, 22 constables and eight officers have recovered. 172 constables and 22 officers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while three police officers, all from Mumbai, have died. The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 10,000 in the state.

Police in the state are working almost round-the-clock to enforce lockdown to contain the pandemic, the official said. There have been 167 incidents of assault on police and 627 persons were arrested in these cases, he said.

87,391 offences under section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) have been registered in the state and 17,632 persons have been arrested in these cases, the official said. The police also registered 1,240 cases of illegal transportation and seized more than 50,827 vehicles during the ongoing lockdown and collected a fine of Rs 3.10 crore, he added.

