COVID-19: Lockdown extended till 17th May: MHA

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020, an official statement said.
