J-K administration issues online registration forms for migrants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued online registration forms and helpline numbers to facilitate migrants stranded in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official spokesperson said

The union territory has appointed a team of seven officers to coordinate and monitor the movement of its residents returning from other parts of the country, he said

The migrants have been asked to register on www.jktpo.in. "Persons desirous of returning back are required to fill in relevant forms with the details and after due process, the movement pass will be provided," the spokesperson said.