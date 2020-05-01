Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand creates web link for people trapped in lockdown

The Uttarakhand government has created a web link for the people who wants to return to the state amid the coronavirus lockdown, an official said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:44 IST
Uttarakhand creates web link for people trapped in lockdown
Shailesh Bagoli, Nodal Officer, Government Committee for Migrants, Uttarakhand [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government has created a web link for the people who wants to return to the state amid the coronavirus lockdown, an official said. Shailesh Bagoli, Nodal Officer, Government Committee for Migrants, Uttarakhand, said that the state government will first try to bring back people residing in the shelter homes.

"We have created a web link for people who want to come back. 61,000 people have registered so far on the website. In our first batch, we will contact people living in shelter homes," he told reporters. This comes after the Centre directed all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to facilitate inter-state movement of the people stuck at different places across India after the COVID-19 lockdown began. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's to reopen 15 outlets in UK this month, fast food fans relieved

McDonalds Corp said it would reopen 15 restaurants in the United Kingdom this month, only for delivery, leaving some fast food fans cheering. The company said it would announce the locations of the restaurants next week, with plans to open ...

A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days.As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread ...

Help needed to distribute vaccines due to COVID-19 restrictions: UNICEF

Help is needed urgently to distribute vaccines worldwide amid dramatic shortages because of COVID-19 restrictions, the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF said on Friday. It has warned that youngsters lives are at stake owing to the dramatic decline i...

Taliban step up attacks on Afghan forces since signing US deal - data

The Taliban have mounted more than 4,500 attacks in Afghanistan, marking a sharp escalation in violence, in the 45 days since signing a deal with the United States that paves the way for a U.S. troop drawdown, according to data seen by Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020