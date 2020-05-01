Left Menu
Delhi govt asks police, DDMA to ensure no unlawful assembly of people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:59 IST
The Delhi government on Friday directed police and disaster management authorities to ensure there is no unlawful assembly and movement of people in the national capital following intelligence inputs that certain "anti-social elements" may try to provoke people stranded here, particularly migrant workers. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued directions to officials to completely seal inter-state borders and take strict action if any vehicle is found transporting stranded people.

"Intelligence inputs have been received that certain anti-social elements may try to incite and provoke the stranded persons, particularly migrant workers in the undesirable hope of creating some tensions and conflict besides attempting to violate the lockdown measures which shall have devastating consequences in the fight against COVID-19 disease," Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the DDMA chairman, said in a communication to police and district magistrates. Dev asked officials to set up adequate pickets in areas where migrants are residing to prevent their movement.

"Adequate number of pickets should be set up in all the areas where the migrant workers are residing to prevent their movement. The inter-state borders must be completely sealed and a strict vigil should be maintained on inter-state movement of goods carriers too, lest they become a vehicle for illegal transportation of stranded persons. "Any vehicle found transporting stranded persons should be impounded and strict punitive action as per law should be taken against violators. It should be ensured that no movement of such stranded persons should be allowed at the inter-state borders without following the protocol prescribed by the Home Ministry," he said.

