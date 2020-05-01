Train with 332 migrant labourers leaves for Bhopal from Nashik

Train with 332 migrant labourers leaves for Bhopal from NashikPTI | Nashik | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:07 IST
The long wait for going home got over for 332 migrant labourers stranded in Nashik in Maharashtra with a special Bhopal-bound Shramik train leaving here at 9.30 pm, Central Railway officials said. These labourers had been kept in various shelters in the district after lockdown to contain coronavirus came into effect.
District collector Suraj Mandhare, commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre-Patil and deputy collector (shelter management) Nitinkumar Mundaware were present to bid adieu to the laboures at Nashik Road station. A Shramik special train from Nashik to Lucknow was also supposed to depart, butdue to issues related to permissions, its departure is still undecided, an official said.
