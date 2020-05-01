Left Menu
8 Tablighi Jamaat attendees booked for attempt to murder after failing to come out before Uttarakhand police

Eight persons, who attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, have been booked under attempt to murder charges as they did not declare themselves either before the state administration or the police, Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order) said on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:30 IST
8 Tablighi Jamaat attendees booked for attempt to murder after failing to come out before Uttarakhand police
Director General Law and Order Ashok Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

"A total of 16 people have been charged for attempt to murder, of which 8 people were booked today. Earlier we had clearly announced that those who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat event need to declare themselves or face murder charges," said Kumar.

He said 35 prosecutions were registered of which 307 people were arrested for violating the lockdown norms in the state. "Till now, a total of 2,431 prosecutions have been registered and 12,081 people have been arrested for violating lockdown norms. A total of 29,156 people have been challaned, 5,748 vehicles were seized and Rs 1.47 crore fine has been collected under the Motor Vehicle Act," the DG added.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand stands at 57, of which 36 have recovered/migrated. (ANI)

