113 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

As many as 113 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jharkhand, including two deaths, according to the state Health Department. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Friday said that the first batch of Jharkhand students from Kota has left for Ranchi and thanked the Central Government and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for their assistance.

Taking to Twitter Hemant Soren wrote in Hindi, "The first batch of Jharkhand students in Kota has left for Ranchi. I thank the central government, Ashok Gehlot Ji and office bearers in the Rajasthan government for their assistance. Another train will commence its journey for Dhanbad tomorrow." Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)