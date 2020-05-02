Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airport's Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:43 IST
Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place
Visuals from Chandigarh airport.. Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airport's Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being followed by the airport authorities and social distancing will be maintained through distinctive markings in the premises.

"We are prepared for starting commercial operations. We are waiting for DGCA's order. At ground level, we have done marking to maintain social distancing. Disinfection of the airport is being done regularly. We have developed a standard operating procedure on how passengers will be briefed about social distancing. No one will be allowed to sit in the center seat," Kumar told ANI. As the ongoing lockdown has been extended for two more weeks, all domestic and international commercial flight operations will continue to remain suspended till May 17, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Really hope there are not more leagues than international cricket after pandemic: Ashwin

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesnt want a post-COVID-19 world that is more conducive for organising T20 leagues at the expense of international cricket. The fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets, the seasoned spinner said on...

Man booked for assaulting police sub-inspector on COVID duty

A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a junior police officer enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kurla in Central Mumbai on April 29, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Bafati Lane on Pipe Road when a p...

Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airports Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being foll...

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoC in which a woman was killed. The Foreign Office FO said in a statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020