Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airport's Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being followed by the airport authorities and social distancing will be maintained through distinctive markings in the premises.

"We are prepared for starting commercial operations. We are waiting for DGCA's order. At ground level, we have done marking to maintain social distancing. Disinfection of the airport is being done regularly. We have developed a standard operating procedure on how passengers will be briefed about social distancing. No one will be allowed to sit in the center seat," Kumar told ANI. As the ongoing lockdown has been extended for two more weeks, all domestic and international commercial flight operations will continue to remain suspended till May 17, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).