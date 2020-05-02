MP: Tiger found dead at Bandhavgarh Reserve

An eight-month-old tiger was found dead at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Saturday, an official said. This is the third tiger death reported from the facility in a month's time.

A patrolling party found the big cat's carcass in Khitauli forest area on Saturday morning, the reserve's officiating deputy director Anil Shukla told PTI. The circumstantial evidence suggests that the tiger may have been killed by an adult big cat on Friday night, he said, adding that post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Earlier on April 22, a 10-year-old big cat was found dead with injuries marks in BTR's Panpatha buffer range, while the carcass of a four-month-old tiger was found in Khitauli range on April 9..