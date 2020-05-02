Left Menu
Thermal camera with face detection tech for fever screening procured in Kerala

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The first Thermal and Optical Imaging camera with Artificial Intelligence-powered face detection technology for fever screening has been procured for the state capital by former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor. Following a discussion, his team had with district collector K Gopalakrishnan, Congress leader Tharoor said it was brought to his notice that a Thermal imaging camera with face detection technology was urgently needed in the district to scan from a safe distance and isolate those potentially having fever.

Using his MPLADS fund, Tharoor, who represents, Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, procured the equipment. The Thermal camera was procured from Amsterdam due to its unavailability in Asia and brought to India using multiple flight connections covering Cologne, Paris, Leipzig, Brussels, Bahrain, and Dubai before finally reaching Bengaluru, from where it was shipped to Kerala, Tharoor said in a Facebook post.

The installation will be done either at the Airport or Railway Station or Medical College Hospital. "Since all MPLADS funds have been exhausted, we are approaching other corporate groups to partner with us and the district administration to procure more of this highly sophisticated technological device prior to the huge influx of expatriates from the middle east and other areas overseas," Tharoor said.

