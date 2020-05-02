Left Menu
MP lockdown pass used for marriages, ferrying COVID-19 woman

PTI | Morena | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:22 IST
Two people have been booked in Morena in Madhya Pradesh for obtaining a medical emergency pass during the coronavirus-induced lockdown by posing as patient and driver and then traveling in a private vehicle to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to get married, police said on Saturday. Three others, including the vehicle owner and his wife who tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have also been booked, a Kotwali police station official said.

"Imran Qureshi and Shahrukh posed as driver and patient and obtained medical pass with which they traveled to Agra on April 30. However, they had gone there to get married and returned with their wives," Sub Inspector Ramvir Senthia said. "The vehicle's owner Anand Rathore used the same permission to go to Agra and get his wife here, the latter a COVID-19 patient, who has now been admitted in the district hospital here," he said.

Senthia said apart from Imran, Shahrukh and Rathore, the other two who have been booked are Pawan and Golu Rathore who also played a part in fraudulently obtaining permission from authorities to travel during the lockdown with the wrong intent. "The five have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) as well as provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Collector Priyanka Das said the five have been booked because they had misused medical permission to travel during the lockdown and had also sneaked in a COVID-19 patient into the district in the process..

