Rahul Gandhi raises security, privacy concerns over Arogya Setu app

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi raises security, privacy concerns over Arogya Setu app
The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of the COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Arogya Setu mobile application is a "sophisticated surveillance system" outsourced to a private operator, raising serious data security and privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe, but fear must not be used to track citizens without their consent, he said.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of the COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms. "The Arogya Setu app is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a Pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe, but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," he said on Twitter.

The central government has made it compulsory for all its employees to download the app and urged private entitles to also ask their employees to use it. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said various experts have raised multiple issues of privacy regarding Aarogya Setu app. "We are looking at the privacy issues, as also the compulsory deduction of the amount and hopefully within the next 24 hours, we will come with a more comprehensive and a calibrated response on the issue. But, these are areas of concern, we have noted," he said at a press conference.

