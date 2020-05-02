Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Prisoner killed in clash inside Baghpat district jail

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:13 IST
UP: Prisoner killed in clash inside Baghpat district jail
District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam said a magisterial enquiry has been ordered following the incident. Image Credit: ANI

A jail inmate was killed and a few others were injured in a clash between two groups of prisoners lodged in Baghpat district jail on Saturday, police said. The deceased Rishipal (42), a resident of Bassi village in Baghpat, was killed in the fight with a rival group led by Bablu Kashyap, who is undergoing life imprisonment, on Saturday afternoon, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Gopendra Yadav said.

District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam said a magisterial enquiry has been ordered following the incident. Rishipal had been in jail since November 21 last year due to a confrontation with locals in his native village, he added. Some of his family members were also arrested in connection with the case.

On Saturday morning, the trouble started when Bablu, shifted here 10 days ago from Meerut jail, was digging a pit in the compound. A verbal duel ensued between the two as Rishipal thought Bablu was hiding some inflammable material inside the pit. The jail staff managed to pacify both inmates and they returned to their barracks, the SP said.

Around 3 pm, Bablu along with five of his associates entered Rishipal's cell where he was sleeping. The group attacked Rishipal with a spoon sharpened like a knife and a pointed iron rod leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, the SP said.

Rishipal's brother-in-law Amit, who was also in jail, was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital. A total of 12 inmates, including Rishipal's father, received minor injuries in the incident, he said.

In the past, the district jail was in the news when notorious criminal Munna Bajrangi was killed inside the premises in 2018.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

One death, 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 in T gana on Saturday

Seventeen COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,061. One COVID-19 patient succumbed to the virus, taking the number of deaths cumulatively to 29, a bulletin issued by th...

Around 845 labourers, workers boarded first special train from Nashik, says UP Additional Chief Secretary

The first special train for Uttar Pradesh has started from Maharashtras Nashik in the morning and around 845 labourers and workers have boarded the train, said Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on Saturday. The process of brin...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lottery and combine postponed by coronavirus outbreakThe lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postpo...

1 killed as bus ferrying Odia migrants from Gujarat meets with accident

At least one person was killed and several others were injured, one of them seriously, when a bus ferrying Odia migrant workers from Gujarat met with an accident in Odishas Ganjam district on Saturday night, police said. The accident took p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020