TN reports one COVID-19 death, 231 fresh cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:21 IST
(Eds: Adds details; corrects number in fifth para) Chennai, May 2 (PTI): For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported a COVID-19 death and over 200 cases while a transgender tested positive, the first in the state, the Health department said on Saturday. A 14-day old girl baby and a four-year old boy were among the total of 231 coronavirus positive cases reported today with Chennai contributing the majority of 174.

A 76-year old woman admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here died on Friday, becoming the latest victim to the contagion, taking the toll in the state to 29, a bulletin from the Health department said. On Friday, Tamil Nadu had reported 203 COVID-19 cases while it was 161 on Thursday, 104 on Wednesday and 121 on Tuesday.

With 231 RPT 231 being added today, the total number of those infected in the state stood at 2,757 as on Saturday, the department said. As many as 158 men were affected apart from 72 women and one transgender, the bulletin said, adding 35,418 people were in home quarantine while 40 were in government facilities.

Twenty-nine patients were among the 1,341 who were discharged from hospitals after treatment as on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in Chennai alone stood at 1,257 followed by Coimbatore at 142 and 114 in Tiruppur.

The bulletin said there were 12 red zones and 24 orange zones in the state, while Krishnagiri is the lone district in the green zone. The classification of zones is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

Besides Chennai (174 cases), Kancheepuram and Ariyalur districts witnessed 13 and 18 fresh cases respectively on Saturday. A private lab Metropolis Healthcare has been added to the testing facilities today.

Accordingly, there are 34 government and 13 private labs operating in the State.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

