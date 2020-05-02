Maha: Chandrapur on COVID-19 map as 50-year-old tests positive

Chandrapur district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported its first COVID-19 case after a 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here. His reports came in positive at around 8:30 pm and the area around his residence in Krishna Nagar in Bengali Camp area has been sealed, said District Civil Surgeon Nivruti Rathod.

Collector Kunal Khemnar, in a press release, asked people to adhere to lockdown norms strictly so that the spread of the virus can be stopped. A District Information Office release said three residents of Chandrapur are currently admitted for the infection in Delhi and Nagpur, due to which the district is part of the orange zone.