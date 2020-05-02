Left Menu
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad comes to rescue of Patna women

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday came to the rescue of nine women, who sought help through Twitter saying that they were stuck at a lodge in Patna due to lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:53 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday came to the rescue of nine women, who sought help through Twitter saying that they were stuck at a lodge in Patna due to lockdown. A Twitter user Saroj Arya on Saturday mentioned in a tweet that they were stuck at a lodge and the owner is torturing them to pay the rent or vacate the rooms.

"Sir humlog 9 girls lockdown me lodge me fashe huwe hi room owner daily rent ke liye torcher kr rhi hi ya fir room khali karne ke liye force kr rhi hi," reads the tweet by Arya. BJP Delhi social media head Punit Agarwal then tagged the minister seeking his help in the matter.

Following which, Prasad, who is also a Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib, reached out to the women. The minister's Patna office contacted the owner of the lodge and requested him to not ask for the rent amid the crisis. The owner was also assured that they all will be provided with ration by Prasad's office if they face any shortage.

The women have now been allowed by the lodge owner to continue to stay till the lockdown is over. The minister later took to Twitter and said that the matter has been resolved, and Saroj Arya confirmed the same over a phone call.

The country is under lockdown, which was initially imposed for a period of 21-day and has now been extended till May 17. (ANI)

