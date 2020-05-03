Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Punjab returnees among three new COVID-19 cases in Nanded

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-05-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 12:15 IST
Two Punjab returnees among three new COVID-19 cases in Nanded
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three more persons, including two drivers who returned from Punjab, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday, an official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nanded has gone up to 29, he said.

"This morning, three persons tested positive for coronavirus. Out of them, two are drivers who returned from Punjab after providing a vehicle service," Nanded's civil surgeon Dr. Neelkanth Bhosikar said. The third new patient is a female from the Deglur Road area of Nanded, he said in a release.

"Now, the number COVID-19 patients who returned to Nanded from Punjab has gone up to five," the official said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nanded has now reached 29. Two of these patients died during treatment, the release said.

On Saturday, 20 pilgrims currently residing at Nanded's Gurdwara Langar Sahib tested coronavirus positive. After this, Nanded Guardian Minister Ashok Chavan said the possibility of the drivers, who had ferried pilgrims from a gurdwara in Nanded to Punjab in buses, spreading the coronavirus infection among them cannot be ruled out.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Defence forces honour COVID-19 warriors in Karnataka

Armed forces on Sunday acknowledged the efforts of corona warriors in Karnataka in the fight against the pandemic with Indian Air Force helicopters showering flower petals on hospitals and the IAF band made a presentation. An Indian Air For...

UNICEF urges Middle East vaccination campaigns

The UN childrens agency on Sunday urged six Middle East countries to greenlight special polio and measles vaccination campaigns put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. UNICEF says the polio campaigns are on hold in Syria, Sudan, Ye...

UP: IAF salutes 'corona warriors' in Lucknow

An IAF helicopter on Sunday showered rose petals on doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff of King Georges Medical University KGMU and the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences SGPGI here as a mark of respect towa...

3 more Indians in UAE lose jobs for 'Islamobhobic' social media posts

Three more Indians based in the UAE have either been fired or suspended from their jobs for Islamophobic posts on social media, days after the Indian ambassador to the Gulf nation warned the expatriates against posting such provocative upda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020