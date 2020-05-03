Defence forces express gratitude to corona warriors in TN

Honouring the corona warriors, Defence forces on Sunday showered flower petals on four government hospitals treating the Covid-19 patients here. Helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were deployed for this effort, undertaken by the country's armed forces to express their gratitude to the front-line personnel involved in the battle against the deadly virus across the nation.

An IAF chopper strew flower petals on the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate in the heart of the city. Later, a Coast Guard helicopter carried out a similar activity honouring personnel at the Government Stanley Medical College and Kilpauk Medical College in the city.

The armed forces on Friday announced conducting fly- pasts, light up ships at sea, display military bands and shower flower petals on hospitals in a grand display of gratitude to lakhs of "corona warriors" like doctors, paramedics and police personnel. One of the worst affected states in the country with 2,757 coronavirus cases as of Saturday, Tamil Nadu has deployed thousands of front-line workers including health professionals, police and sanitary workers among others in its fight against the pandemic.