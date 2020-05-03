IAF pays tributes to 'corona warriors' in Jaipur

Helicopters from the Indian Air Force flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients here and showered petals as a tribute to doctors and healthcare workers on the front-line in the battle against COVID-19. Three Sukhoi-30 fighters also flew over the state assembly to pay an aerial salute. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday had announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors".

Two MI-17 helicopters flew over SMS hospital and Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital and showered petals on doctors and nursing staff. Health minister Raghu Sharma, additional chief secretary medical and health Rohit Kumar Singh, principal of SMS medical college Dr Sudhir Bhandari, superintendent of SMS hospital Dr D S Meena and doctors and nursing staff were present at the SMS hospital premises when the helicopters showered the petals, officials said.