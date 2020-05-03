PM pays tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter

PM pays tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounterPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:20 IST
Condoling the death of security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Modi said in a tweet
An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday. Two terrorists were eliminated by security forces.
