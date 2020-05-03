Left Menu
Record jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 24 hrs; toll rises to 1,306, total case tally 40,263

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:05 IST
Record jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 24 hrs; toll rises to 1,306, total case tally 40,263
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours as the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 and total cases climbed to 40,263 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,070, while 10,886 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The total number of cases also include 111 foreign nationals. Of the 83 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 36 were from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Rajasthan and Delhi, two from Telangana and one each from Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

With 521 fatalities, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of the nationwide 1,306 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 262 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh 156, Rajasthan 65, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh 33 each. The death toll reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data. The health ministry's Saturday evening update had put the death toll at 1,223 and the number of cases at 37,776 in the country. According to the health ministry data updated on Sunday evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 12,296, followed by Gujarat at 5,055, Delhi 4,122, Madhya Pradesh 2,846, Rajasthan 2,772, Tamil Nadu 2,757 and Uttar Pradesh 2,626.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,063 in Telangana. It has risen to 922 in West Bengal, 772 in Punjab, 666 in Jammu and Kashmir, 606 in Karnataka, 500 in Kerala and 482 in Bihar. Haryana has reported 394 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 160 cases. A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 94 in Chandigarh. Uttarakhand has reported 59 cases, Assam and Chhattisgarh have 43 cases each, while Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have registered 40 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Tripura has registered four cases, while Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

The ministry said, "139 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing." "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," it said on its website, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by states directly showed at least 1,328 deaths across the country while the number of confirmed cases of infection had reached 40,440 as on Sunday evening. Of them, 10,661 have been cured and discharged.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the aggregate of numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

