Four persons arrested for molesting three nurses

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:41 IST
Four persons arrested for molesting three nurses

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to molest three nurses in Assam's Bishwanath district, police said on Sunday. The three women while going for their duties were accosted by four men who tried to allegedly molest them in front of a petrol pump at Dagaon on Saturday night.

One of the accused was nabbed by the public and handed over to police while the other three managed to escape. The police arrested the three on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered at Biswanath police station against the four, the police added. The nurses hail from Lakhimpur and work at a hospital in Biswanath district.

