Over 80 cases registered, 2365 people briefly detained for lockdown violations in Delhi

Over 80 cases were registered and 2,365 people briefly detained in Delhi on Sunday for violating government orders during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, police said. According to data shared by the police, 82 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,365 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 109 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 316 movement passes have been issued on the day, police said. Thirty-eight cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, the police said. Since March 24, a total of 1,37,897 people have been detained so far for violating order under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

A 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was extended up to May 3 and again till May 17..