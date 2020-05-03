Left Menu
Relaxations for inter-state movement given to migrant workers, stranded tourists, pilgrims, students only, not others: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:51 IST
The Union Home Ministry on Sunday made it clear that the relaxations given for the inter-state movement of people during the lockdown was available only to distressed migrant workers, stranded tourists, pilgrims and students only. In a communication to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the home ministry allowed inter-state movement of such stranded persons, who had moved from their native places or workplaces, just before the lockdown period, but could not return on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures.

The facilitation envisaged in the orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons, who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in normal course, the communication said. Several lakh migrant workers were stranded due to the lockdown in various parts of the country.

Thousands of tourists, students and pilgrims were also stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown. The home ministry on Friday allowed their movement through trains and buses with certain conditions that include consent of both sending and receiving states, maintenance of social distancing norms besides others.

A 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was extended up to May 3 and again till May 17..

