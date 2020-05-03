Non-essential activities will be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm only: UP Additional Chief Secretary

Non-essential activities will be allowed in the state only from 7 am to 7 pm, said Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi on Sunday while speaking on the latest guidelines issued for the third phase of lockdown. "Though non-essential activities will be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm, all religious places will remain closed," said Awasthi during the video conference.

He further said, "Air service will be closed except for air ambulance in an emergency, passenger rail service will be closed except for special trains run by the Centre for migrant workers and others. Metro will be closed. All schools, colleges will remain closed." He, however, urged, people above 65 years of age or suffering from any disease, children below 10 years and pregnant women not to move out of the house.

"The Chief Minister has given instructions regarding Lockdown 3 and operation of industries. Under this, the guidelines issued by the Government of India are being implemented almost completely," he added. (ANI)