87 test negative for COVID-19 in Manipur after arrival from Assam

Eighty-seven Manipuris, who arrived here on Saturday after being stranded in Assam for days, have tested negative for COVID-19, health department officials said. They were stranded in Assam in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As per protocol, they would be sent to their homes after counselling for strict adherence to quarantine rules, said Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Director and Spokesperson, Health Department. The district authorities concerned will be closely monitoring them, the official said.