One more COVID-19 case in Odisha, state count reaches 163
ANI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-05-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 10:47 IST
A 29-year-old female was found coronavirus positive in Nala Road of Rourkela in Sundargarh district, the department informed.
According to the department, contact tracing and follow-up actions are being undertaken.
