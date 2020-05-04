State units will work out modalities with rlys, chief secys to pay train fare of migrants: Cong

State units will work out modalities with rlys, chief secys to pay train fare of migrants: CongPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:39 IST
The Congress on Monday termed historic party president Sonia Gandhi's decision asking PCCs to bear the cost of the train fare of migrant workers returning home, and said its state units will work out the modalities of paying the Railways after coordinating with chief secretaries. Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said he has already talked to state Congress chiefs and they are working out the modalities to ensure that every worker and migrant stranded reaches home safely
He said the state PCC in Karnataka has already made a beginning by depositing Rs 1 crore with the state chief secretary and would provide more in case required
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala added that this was not the time to play politics. The government should wake up from its slumber and come to the aid of migrant workers, he said.
