Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:45 a.m.

Nearly 4,800 Indians are COVID-19 positive but with mild conditions in Singapore: Envoy. 11:12 a.m.

India's manufacturing sector activity hits record low in April amid lockdown: Survey. 10:38 a.m.

Rajasthan records four more coronavirus deaths, while 123 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said. 10:02 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,373 in India, number of cases climbs to 42,533. 10:00 a.m.

Maharashtra CM asks Centre not to charge train fare from migrant workers during enforced lockdown due to coronavirus. 9:08 a.m.

Top Chinese health official warns of COVID-19 rebound. SAR SAR.