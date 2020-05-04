Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:19 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:45 a.m.
Nearly 4,800 Indians are COVID-19 positive but with mild conditions in Singapore: Envoy. 11:12 a.m.
India's manufacturing sector activity hits record low in April amid lockdown: Survey. 10:38 a.m.
Rajasthan records four more coronavirus deaths, while 123 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said. 10:02 a.m.
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,373 in India, number of cases climbs to 42,533. 10:00 a.m.
Maharashtra CM asks Centre not to charge train fare from migrant workers during enforced lockdown due to coronavirus. 9:08 a.m.
Top Chinese health official warns of COVID-19 rebound. SAR SAR.
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm