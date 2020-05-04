Lockdown: Shops open in 43 MP districts in green, orange zones

Shops and other commercial establishments opened on Monday in 43 out of the total 52 Madhya Pradesh districts, barring COVID-19 red zones, with some curbs in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, officials said. However, liquor outlets remained closed across the state, they said.

"Shops opened in 43 districts coming under green and orange zones with some curbs and stipulated timings. There were also some minor relaxations outside containment areas in the red zones," a government official said. People were seen making purchases at shops in areas falling under the green and orange zones, and life was limping back to normal in rural areas, he said.

In the state capital Bhopal, which comes under the red zone, government offices were open with 33 per cent staff. However, private offices wasnotallowed to open in the city limits, another official said.

In Chhattapur district, that comes under the green zone, shops and markets opened at 10 am and have been allowed to operate till 6 pm, a district official said. Collectors of 52 districts in the state have issued guidelines for people on curbs to be followed and easing of restrictions in accordance with the Centres directives, another official said.