13 SSB personnel test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 13 personnel of border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have tested positive for coronavirus till now, officials said on Monday. They said while nine infected officials belong to the 25th battalion of the force based in Ghitorni area of the national capital, the rest are from other locations.

All the personnel have been put in hospital isolation facilities, they said. The about 80,000 personnel strong SSB is primarily tasked to guard the 1,751 km long India-Nepal and 699 km of the India-Bhutan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country. It is one of the paramilitary force or Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the Union home ministry.

